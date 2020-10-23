1/1
Bonnie Johnson
1963 - 2020
Reform - Bonnie Johnson, age 57 of Reform passed away, Thursday, October 22, 2020. Services will be Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Norwood-Wyatt Chapel in Fayette. Visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home Saturday, October 24, 2020. The body will lie in state Sunday, October 25, 2020 one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery in Reform.
She is survived by her husband, Gary Johnson; daughters, Shannon Martin and Brooke Schwartz; son, Brandon Johnson; stepsons, Gary Johnson II, Jamie Johnson and Joseph Johnson; grandchildren, Gin Johnson, Nicole Johnson, Roger Johnson, Gary Johnson III, Garrett Johnson, Eva Johnson, Gabriel, Kolton, Asher, Deaglan; parents, John and Betty Jo Martin; sister, Deborah Jo Mott; and brother, James Richard Dixon.
Bonnie Johnson was born to John and Betty Jo Martin on January 22, 1963 in Folkston, Georgia. She pursued a career in nursing and graduated from Shelton State Community College in Tuscaloosa. I have never met anyone else who had such compassion and empathy for her patients as she did. She worked as a nurse for TSICU and later for Hospice of West Alabama. Her coworkers and her patients were all her family. She was mother to many in different ways.
Mom had a deep love for animals and open land. She always dreamed of living off her land. She had about every farm animal you can think of and loved them all with her whole heart. She was a loving wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, and sibling.

Published in Tuscaloosa News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Norwood-Wyatt Chapel
OCT
25
Lying in State
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Norwood-Wyatt Chapel
OCT
25
Service
02:00 PM
Norwood-Wyatt Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Norwood-Wyatt Chapel Funeral Home - Fayette
707 North Temple
Fayette, AL 35555
205-932-6702
