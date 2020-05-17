|
TUSCALOOSA - With deepest sorrow, we announce that Bradley Burns Klicker, age 36, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., our most beloved son, brother, grandson, uncle, nephew, family member and friend, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at his residence. A celebration of life service will be scheduled at a later date.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Dwight Prickett (Honey) and Fred and Helen Klicker (Pawpaw and Mimi).
Bradley will be missed everyday by his parents, Glenn and Cheryl Klicker; sister, Ashley Couch (Robert); brother, Anderson Klicker (Amber); and nieces, Lorelei, Piper, Alexis and Marlee Klicker; grandmother, Carol Prickett Taylor; aunts, Carol Plott (Geoff) and Kim Wenth (Joe), all of Tuscaloosa; uncle, John Prickett (Anita), of Chichester, N.H.; and many cousins, relatives and friends.
Bradley was born April 23, 1984 in Tuscaloosa, the middle child and oldest son of Glenn and Cheryl Klicker. He was a graduate of Central High School and the University of Alabama. He was a gifted artist and received his degree in graphic design. His first job was working in the family business at Blockbuster Video, and most recently he worked in supply/logistics at the University of Alabama Supply Store.
Bradley was the sweetest person you could ever hope to know. Everyone agrees he had a really big heart, always putting others before himself. He loved his nieces and they loved him unconditionally. He especially loved playing with them outside and helping them search for lizards and salamanders. He had a soft spot in his heart for all animals, especially cats and kittens, and took care of many strays. He has a massive comics collection, and he also liked graphic novels, comic conventions, and playing video games. His most eye opening moment was helping his mom sew his DragonCon costume, thinking sewing was fast and easy. Bradley was not one to call attention to himself, being perfectly content to be in the background and letting everyone else have the spotlight. Not only was he the sweetest boy, he was beautiful, inside and out.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter in Tuscaloosa, Ala. or Tabernacle United Methodist Church and Campground in Pickens County Alabama.
When I come to the end of the road
And the sun has set for me
I want no rites in a gloom filled room
Why cry for a soul set free?
Miss me a little, but not for long
And not with your head bowed low
Remember the love that once we shared
Miss me, but let me go.
For this is a journey we all must take
And each must go alone.
It's all part of the master plan
A step on the road to home.
When you are lonely and sick at heart
Go to the friends we know.
Laugh at all the things we used to do
Miss me, but let me go.
We love you, we miss you, we remember you.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 17, 2020