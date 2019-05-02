|
|
PADUCAH, KY. - Bradley Reed Blount, age 57, of Paducah, Ky., passed away March 24, 2019. Brad was born at Walker Air Force Base in Roswell, N.M. and grew up in Tuscaloosa, Ala. He graduated from Tuscaloosa High School in 1979.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roy B. Blount; grandparents, Hurtis and Lucille Ballard and Jack and Amzie Blount.
Survivors include his three children, Nicole Blount Hawk (Trevor), Samantha K. Blount and Carter R. Blount; and his mother, Kay Frances Blount. Other survivors include his brother, Mike Blount and sister, Kelly Blount Miller.
A private family graveside service will be at Memory Hill Gardens, Skyland Blvd., Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 2, 2019