TUSCALOOSA - Brandy Nichole Baggett, age 32, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away on December 15, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home with Matthew Crawford officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. The family will receive guests immediately following the graveside service.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Betty and Charles Hicks.
Survivors include her fiancé, Jeph Searcy; son, Xander Searcy; parents, Jon and Gloria Baggett; brothers, Jonathan Baggett, Dakota Baggett, and Kevin Baggett; grandparents, Tim and Janis Baggett.
Brandy was born on February 25, 1987 in Jacksonville, Florida. She moved to Alabama as a child and graduated from Oak Grove High School in 2004, attended Shelton State Community College and the University of Alabama. She was employed as Senior Customer Service Representative and Logistics Coordinator at Mid-State Asphalt.
Brandy was devoted to her fiancé, Jeph and their son, Xander. She treasured every moment that she spent with family and friends, and she brought love and joy to all who knew her.
Brandy will be missed and will always be remembered for her fun-loving spirit, grace and kindness towards others.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, [email protected].
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 21, 2019