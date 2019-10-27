Home

Nelson Funeral Home
3659 Hwy 171 North
Fayette, AL 35555
1-205-932-8961
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Fayette First Baptist Church
Service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Fayette First Baptist Church
1938 - 2019
Brannen Perry Sr. Obituary
FAYETTE - The service for Mr. Letus Brannen Perry, Sr., age 81, of Fayette, Alabama, will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019, at Fayette First Baptist Church at 3:00 p.m. A visitation will be held prior to the service at 1:00 p.m.
Mr. Perry passed away at home surrounded by loving family in Fayette, Alabama on Friday, October 25, 2019. He was born April 12, 1938, in Winfield, Alabama and graduated from Winfield High School in 1957. He and his wife of 58 years, Morris Anne H. Perry, raised three children and were proud of their three grandchildren. He was a successful businessman selling insurance in Columbus, Mississippi as a young man to owning a Sears Roebuck Catalog store in Fayette.
Brannen was an active member and ordained deacon at Fayette First Baptist Church. He was a member of Carpenters for Christ, Fayette Rotary Club, Fayette Civitan Club, Kiwanis Club, Lucky 13 Supper Club, and former Fayette City Councilman for over 15 years. After retirement he owned Brannen Perry Videography and Fayette TV. He was head sound and audio-visual technician at FFBC.
Brannen Perry was a bigger than life type of man. He loved his church, family, friends, and God with his entire being. He would do anything for any of them. There are only a few people in the community of Fayette, Alabama who can say they have not been touched by Brannen Perry.
Brannen Perry is survived by his children, Brann Perry (Leslie Campbell), Anne Perry Uhlman, and Abbie Perry Wilbourne (Wil); his brother-in-law, Dr. Fletcher Hyde; and his grandchildren, Brannen Uhlman, Bo Uhlman, and Perry Wilbourne.
Brannen was preceded in death by his wife, Morris Anne Perry; and his parents, Ruth and C.L. Perry.
Active pallbearers are Alva Grimsley, Orie Knowlton, Jack Perry, Dr. Gene Deal, Dr. Bruce Perry, Brody Perry, Brandon Dycus, Jerry Lawrence, Dr. Jim Finley, and Jimmy Dodson.
Honorary pallbearers are the Fayette First Baptist Church Deacons and members of the Lucky 13 Supper Club.
Arrangements handled by Nelson Funeral Home.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 27, 2019
