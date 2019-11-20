|
TUSCALOOSA - Brantley was born June 29, 2011 in Tupelo, Miss. His parents, Jacob and Tallan Drewrey knew they were given a miracle not long after he was born. Brantley was one of only five to ever be recorded having a partial 4 Q chromosome deletion (13.1-22.1) Despite his difficulties; it was rare to see Brantley without a big smile on his face. His bubbly laugh was contagious and could brighten anyone's day. He faced each day without fear and woke up every morning giggling and laughing until someone came and loved on him. Brantley filled so many people's hearts with joy and touched the lives of people who had never even met him. He was truly a miracle from God. Brantley passed peacefully in his sleep with his mother by his side on the morning of November 15, 2019. Bound to a wheelchair on Earth, he is now free to run and play in the playgrounds of heaven. Brantley will remain in his parents' hearts forever.
Brantley's life will be celebrated Saturday, November 23, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at the Hamilton Funeral Home, 161 Falcon Circle, Hamilton, Alabama and Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Denmark Baptist Church, 77 County Road 423, Oxford, MS.
Balloons will be released in a celebration of Brantley's life at Abundant Light, 7267 Pope Crowder Road, Pope, MS on Thursday, November 21, 2019.
Brantley is survived by his father, Jacob Drewrey and stepmother, Heather; mother, Tallan Drewrey; sister, Presley Drewrey; grandparents, David and Becky Drewrey, Jennifer May and Keith and Cynthia Jones; great- grandparents, Sue Jenkins, Carolyn Richardson, and Glenda Drewrey; Aunts and uncles, Rick and Jessica King, Chad and Ina Roberts, Kris and Anna Horton, Richie and Regina Jenkins; cousins, Phoebe and Sophie King, Trent and Channing Roberts, Carley, Auston, and Emma Horton.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Alan Horton; grandmother, Angela Jenkins; and great-grandparents, Bill Drewrey, Bettie Ruth White, and Clayton Richardson.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 20, 2019