VANCE - Brenda A. Lowery, age 63, of Vance, Ala., passed away on July 1, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Bro. Tommy Easterwood officiating and Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home directing.

She was preceded in death by her father, Lewis W. Adams; mother, Ruth Anne Adams; and son, Joseph E. Lowery, Jr.

Survivors include her husband, Joseph E. Lowery, Sr.; daughter, Elizabeth Jaggers (Chad); granddaughter, Katie Jaggers; sister, Susan Gregg (Danny); and brother, Alan Adams (Kathy).

Brenda was a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law and grandmother. She will be greatly missed. We take great comfort in knowing that she may be absent from her body, but she is present with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Honorary pallbearers are her doctors and nurses in the TSICU on the second floor at DCH.

In lieu of flowers please give a donation to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital.







