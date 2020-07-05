1/1
Brenda A. Lowery
VANCE - Brenda A. Lowery, age 63, of Vance, Ala., passed away on July 1, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Bro. Tommy Easterwood officiating and Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home directing.
She was preceded in death by her father, Lewis W. Adams; mother, Ruth Anne Adams; and son, Joseph E. Lowery, Jr.
Survivors include her husband, Joseph E. Lowery, Sr.; daughter, Elizabeth Jaggers (Chad); granddaughter, Katie Jaggers; sister, Susan Gregg (Danny); and brother, Alan Adams (Kathy).
Brenda was a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law and grandmother. She will be greatly missed. We take great comfort in knowing that she may be absent from her body, but she is present with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Honorary pallbearers are her doctors and nurses in the TSICU on the second floor at DCH.
In lieu of flowers please give a donation to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital.



Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
July 4, 2020
Please accept my sincere condolences. May you remain strong as a family and find comfort and peace in God who is near to all those calling upon him. 1 Peter 5: 6,7
