TUSCALOOSA - Brenda Hunter Griffin, age 71, of Tuscaloosa Ala., passed away peacefully January 4, 2020 at her home. Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with Fran Viselli officiating and Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel directing with burial to follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. A visitation will be held one hour prior to services.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Jewel Hunter; brother, Jerry Hunter; and uncles, Billy Hunter, Raymond Hunter, Victor Hunter and Cecil Hunter.
Brenda is survived by her husband, Jerry Griffin; sons, Vince Griffin (Nicole) and Heath Griffin; sister, Anabel Gilliam; brothers, Tim Hunter and Peter Hunter; nephew, Vince Hunter; nieces, Natalie Avant and Kathy Hunter; and grandchildren, Skylar Murray, Jackson Griffin, Maddy Griffin, and Marlee Griffin.
Brenda was born on October 12, 1948 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She graduated from Tuscaloosa County High School and the University of Alabama. She married Jerry Griffin in 1978 and they built Jerry's Cleaners into Tuscaloosa's biggest drycleaners, laundry, and monogramming store. She was best known for monogramming and embroidery businesses Initial Designs and Lizzy J's. She was a great wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
Pallbearers will be Harry Wilson, Chris Sealy, Chris Hutt, Chris Turner, Chad Boyd and Trent Murray.
Honorary pallbearers are retired U.S. Army Captain Chad Flemming, Hunter Marinaro, Hayden Marinaro, Jackson Avant and Mac Avant.
