GALLION - Brenda Kay Glass Ray, age 71, of Gallion, Ala., passed away on July 10, 2019 at her home.
Brenda was born in Linden, Ala. and remained a lifelong resident there. She attended Linden High School. After high school she married and worked as an amazing wife and mother. Once her daughters, Marsha and Dana were grown she returned to school to become a registered nurse. What had always been a distant dream became her reality and there she embraced her true calling. She let her light shine bright as she cared for each and every patient. Her love for the Lord was so evident in word and deed. She was blessed to have worked for Dr. Larry Thead for over 15 years and considered him a dear friend and mentor.
Brenda was an active member of Providence Baptist Church and faithfully served there for over 50 years. She taught Sunday school, Vacation Bible School, worked in the youth department and was active in WMU.
She was preceded in death by her father, William Thomas "W.T." Glass; her mother, Muriel Green Glass; and her daughter, Dana Cecile Ray Yelverton.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Jerry Cecil Ray of Gallion, Ala.; daughter, Marsha Ray Vogel (Robert) of Millbrook, Ala.; three brothers, Don Glass (Jackie) of Alabaster, Ala.; Bill Glass (Jane) of Linden, Ala.; and Chuck Glass (Barbara) of Gallion, Ala.; five grandchildren, Dakota Yelverton (Jade), Rachael Vogel, Morgan Vogel, Laura Lamb, and Amanda Lamb; and two great-grandchildren, Aidyn Lamb and Cody Beverly.
Pallbearers will be: Joshua Glass, John Destito, Joe Destito, Ronnie Cloud, John Gibbs and Russell Gibbs.
Honorary pallbearers are the Providence Baptist Church WMU.
A celebration of her life so well lived will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Providence Baptist Church with Rev. Warren Huggins and Paul Whitcomb officiating. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. at Providence Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery in Gallion, Ala.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to: Providence Baptist Church WMU, Attention: Shoebox Ministry, 36560 Ala. Highway 69, Gallion, AL 36742.
The family of Brenda Ray wishes to extend our heartfelt thanks to Dr. Michael Stroughn and staff at UAB Gynecological Oncology, Elizabeth Mills, NP and staff at UAB Phase One Clinic, Brooke Davis, RN of Amedisys Home Health, Tara Sealy, RN of Southern Care Hospice, Paula Whitcomb, the "other" daughter she claimed as her own, and Providence Baptist Church congregation and community who have poured out their hearts with so much love during this long journey. Our prayer is that each of us will strive to live as Brenda did; treating everyone she met with love, kindness, and compassion.
Arrangements by O'Bryant Chapel Funeral Home.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 12, 2019