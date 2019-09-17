|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Brenda Kay Meades Rainey was 67 years old and lived in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She passed away on September 13, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Brenda was born in Alexandria, Virginia and after moving to the South, she lived in Columbus and Tuscaloosa for the remainder of her life.
Brenda dedicated decades of her life supporting and caring for those who had special needs. After earning another undergraduate degree and a master's in Special Education she began a lengthy and distinguished career with Tuscaloosa County Schools. After she retired she focused on donating her time to the St. Mark's food pantry, her beloved St. Mark's Church and the community. Brenda was loved by many people and was known for her witty humor and strong faith in God.
The visitation will be held at St. Mark's United Methodist Church on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at 10 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m.
Brenda was preceded in death by her mother, Willie Boggs Chamberlin Peacock; her father, George Meades; and sister, Gloria Meades Carraway.
She is survived by her son, Matthew Barrett Jennings and wife, Laurie Lassalle Jennings; and grandchildren, Taylor Brynn Jennings and Matthew Mason Jennings.
In lieu of flowers, please donate food or monetary contributions to the St. Mark's food pantry. We will be collecting food and contributions at the visitation and service to support this wonderful organization that Brenda loved.
"Fear not, little flock; for it is your Father's good pleasure to give you the Kingdom." Luke 12:32
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 17, 2019