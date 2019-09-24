|
NORTHPORT - Brenda Speed passed away, Sunday, September 22, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer.
She was born in Tuscaloosa to Russell and Frances Lackey. For 28 years, Brenda was a beloved employee of Warrior Tractor Company, Inc. She was a faithful member of Forest Lake Baptist Church and was a member of God's Treasures Sunday School Class.
Preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Frances Lackey of Demopolis, Ala.; grandparents, W.E. and Alza Farrar of Reform, Ala. and Fred and Ruby Lackey of Reform, Ala.; and sister, Teresa Lynn Lackey of Reform, Ala.
She is survived by her son, Russell Leslie Speed (Heather) and daughter, Allison Leigh Simmons, all of Tuscaloosa; and three grandchildren, Emory Frances Simmons, Cole Russell Speed, and Lyla Jane Speed; sister, Cynthia "Cindy" Lackey Parten; nephews, Charlie and Carson Parten.
Celebration of Life visitation will be Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Forest Lake Baptist Church from 6 – 8 p.m., 107 18th Street, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401.
Brenda will be remembered as a loving Mother, Gammi, and friend.
Memorial donations can be made to Hospice of West Alabama or Forest Lake Baptist Church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 24, 2019