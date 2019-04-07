|
DUNCANVILLE - Brenda S. Allen, long time resident of Duncanville, Alabama, died April 4, 2019 after a two year battle with cancer.
She is survived by son, David Allen, his wife Kerry and their children Noah and Kiley; son, Lance Allen, his wife Stephanie and their children Chance and Carter; mother, Gladys Darnell; sisters, Peggy Adams, husband Paul, and Shirley Whitaker, husband Ronnie; brothers, Michael Shuttlesworth, wife Sandie, and Randall Shuttlesworth; aunts, Lorene Johnson and Irene Hubbard and U.L. Rice; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service will be held April 27th.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 7, 2019