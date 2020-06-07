NORTHPORT - Bruce Edward Sexton, age 59, of Northport, Ala., died June 3, 2020 in Northport, Ala. Services will be 12 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Tindle officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020, at the funeral home.

Survivors include his wife, Donna Lynn Sexton; daughters, Kimberly Sexton Meggs (Josh) and Crystal Sexton Ritchie (Greg); sisters, Sharon Sexton Skelton (Phillip) and Linda Sexton Hester (Terry); and grandchildren, Blake Meggs, McKinley Meggs, Levi Ritchie, Sawyer Ritchie, Brandon Booth and Abigail Booth.

This man was a hard-working, loving husband father, Papaw, brother, uncle and friend to all. Bruce loved the Lord Jesus and shared his love through conversations with his family and friends. He was a die-hard Ford man and known widely throughout the racing community.

Pallbearers will be Jimmy Sexton, Keith Sexton, Ken Smith, Will Smith, Michael Sartain, Ralph Clements, Phillip Skelton and Shannon Jackson.

Honorary pallbearers are I-22 Motorsports Park, Dewayne Thomas, Jock Winters, Brainerd Motorsports Park, Knoxville Dragstrip, NHRA (Northport Hot Rod Association), O'Reilly Auto Parts, Dr. Scott Atkins, Dr. Bony Barrineau, Amy's Florist, Arna's Electric, multiple nieces and nephews, and multiple racing family and friends.







