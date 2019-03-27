|
TUSCALOOSA – Bruce Wayne Pater, age 70, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died March 21, 2019, at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Ridgecrest Baptist Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Arrangements are being handled by Northport Funeral & Cremation Service.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Martha Pater; father, Ted Pater; sister, Sandra Thrasher and brother, Jan Pater.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Inette Pater; sons, Christopher Pater and Matthew Pater; and brothers, Pat Pater (Karen) and Tony Pater (Terri).
Bruce graduated from Tuscaloosa High School, "The Black Bears" and was in the U.S. Navy. He loved flying and The Crimson Tide.
The family would like to express our appreciation to Aspire, Tori and Holt Elementary, Hospice of West Alabama and Ridgecrest Baptist Church for the loving care shown to our family.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 27, 2019