Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 345-2900
Graveside service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Sunset Memorial Park
Bruce Wilford Dunn

Bruce Wilford Dunn Obituary
TUSCALOOSA – Bruce Wilford Dunn, age 90, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died February 12, 2019, at Hospice of West Alabama. Graveside Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, February 14, 2019, at Sunset Memorial Park with Duane Cunningham officiating and Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Billie Jo Dunn; parents, Homer M. and Ruth Dunn; and brothers, Larry Dunn and H.M. Dunn, Jr.
Survivors include his sisters-in-law, Bettye Dunn and Jerri Dunn; and several nieces and nephews.
Bruce was born in Walker County and moved to Tuscaloosa in his early childhood. Bruce served four years in the U.S. Navy and owned and operated Dunn's Greenhouses. He was a lifetime member of The Church of Christ.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 13, 2019
