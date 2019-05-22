|
NORTHPORT – Bryan Edward Moseley, age 53, of Northport, Ala., died May 18, 2019, at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home with Bro. Ray Yeatman officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be Friday, May 24, 2019 from 6 – 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Ronnie Moseley and his mother, Patsy Moseley.
Survivors include daughter, Jessica Moseley Brannon; son, Jamie Moseley; father, Harold Moseley; and grandchildren, Kylee Brannon, Zoey Brannon, Levi Brannon and Michelle Hope Moseley.
Bryan was a retired plumber.
Pallbearers will be Stanley Beams, Joe Snow, Jamie Moseley and Joshua Moseley.
Honorary pallbearer is Dwight Roby.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 22, 2019