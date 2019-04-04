|
|
MCCALLA - Bryan Scott Jordan, age 55, of McCalla, Ala., passed away April 2, 2019. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at Little Hurricane Church Cemetery with Tony Boyd officiating and Doug Gant of Northport Funeral & Cremation Service directing. Visitation will be 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Little Hurricane Church.
Survivors include his loving wife, Kathy Jordan; daughters, Kimberly Fowler (Cody), Kristy Jordan (Bobby) and Sonya Rolling (Justin); grandchildren, Brody Jordan, Brandon Jordan and Cameron Rolling; and loving family and friends.
Flowers may be sent to Little Hurricane Church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 4, 2019