NORTHPORT - Bryant Lee McGee, Sr., age 92, died Sunday, February 9, 2020. Visitation will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, with services at 11 a.m. at Magnolia Chapel North, the Rev. Mark McGee and the Rev. Johnny Nixon officiating. Burial will follow at the Bethel Presbyterian Church cemetery with Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North directing.
Survivors include sons, Bryant Lee McGee, Jr. (Alicia) of Baltimore, Md. and the Rev. Mark McGee (Connie) of Lanett; and daughter, Melissa Roberts (Chris) of Tuscaloosa; grandchildren, Mack (Meghan) and Alex (Jenn) McGee of Baltimore, Md., Amber Henderson (Shea) of Atlanta, Ga., Brook McGee of Lanett, and James Roberts of Tuscaloosa; and great-grandchildren, Bennett, Lily and Emmett McGee of Baltimore, and Holden McGee of Winfield.
Bryant was the third of five children born to Joseph Ingram and Bertha Norwood McGee of Northport. He also was preceded in death by sisters, Delma and Thelma; brothers, Walter and Davis; and former wife, Martha Phelps.
He was born in Choctaw County in 1927 during the Great Depression. He left high school early to join the Navy in 1945, and was in basic training when World War II ended. His naval service included a posting in occupied Japan, and he later graduated from Tuscaloosa County High and Livingston University. He earned Master's and AA degrees in education from the University of Alabama.
He taught science and math at schools in Grove Hill, Thomasville and Tuscaloosa, and he retired as a guidance counselor with Tuscaloosa City Schools. He also worked for Gulf States Paper Co.
Bryant devoted his life to community and church service. He was on the board of the Tuscaloosa Teacher's Credit Union and the team that helped Tuscaloosa-Northport win All-America City status in 2002. After retirement he volunteered with FOCUS on Senior Citizens of Tuscaloosa County. He was inducted into the Northport Hall of Citizens in 2018.
He was a member of Northport Baptist Church for more than three decades, where he taught the senior men's Sunday School class and led the church's history room. He also was a Gideon.
The family is grateful to the staff at Pine Valley Retirement Community, Forest Manor Nursing Home, and Hospice of West Alabama.
Memorials can be made to Gideons International.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 12, 2020