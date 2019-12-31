Home

POWERED BY

Services
Martin Funeral Home - CLANTON
1300 4TH AVENUE N
Clanton, AL 35046
(205) 755-3550
Graveside service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Chilton Memorial Gardens
Clanton, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Buel Burdette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Buel "Cotton" Burdette


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Buel "Cotton" Burdette Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Buel "Cotton" Burdette, age 82, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, passed away December 28, 2019 at his residence.
"Cotton" was born and raised in Verbena, Alabama, on July 30, 1937. He was a loving and dedicated husband and father. He had a long career with Liberty National Life Insurance and later owned and operated a roofing business. He was an Alabama High School football referee for many years. He enjoyed being on the sidelines at Alabama football games with Coach "Bear" Bryant in the 1970's as head of the "Chain Gang".
Surviving are his son, David Burdette; sister, Doris Burchalter.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Minnie Mae Burdette; his parents, Barney and Maggie Burdette; twin brother, Duel "Red" Burdette; brothers, Reedy Burdette, Cleveland Burdette; sisters, Flora Harris, Mary Jones and Virginia Jones.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Chilton Memorial Gardens in Clanton, Alabama with Rev. Greg Swanner officiating.
A special thanks to Tom Park, Lauren, and Encompass Health and Hospice.
Martin Funeral Home directing.
reYou may leave online condolences for the family on the guest registry at www.martinfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Buel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Martin Funeral Home - CLANTON
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -