TUSCALOOSA - Buel "Cotton" Burdette, age 82, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, passed away December 28, 2019 at his residence.
"Cotton" was born and raised in Verbena, Alabama, on July 30, 1937. He was a loving and dedicated husband and father. He had a long career with Liberty National Life Insurance and later owned and operated a roofing business. He was an Alabama High School football referee for many years. He enjoyed being on the sidelines at Alabama football games with Coach "Bear" Bryant in the 1970's as head of the "Chain Gang".
Surviving are his son, David Burdette; sister, Doris Burchalter.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Minnie Mae Burdette; his parents, Barney and Maggie Burdette; twin brother, Duel "Red" Burdette; brothers, Reedy Burdette, Cleveland Burdette; sisters, Flora Harris, Mary Jones and Virginia Jones.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Chilton Memorial Gardens in Clanton, Alabama with Rev. Greg Swanner officiating.
A special thanks to Tom Park, Lauren, and Encompass Health and Hospice.
Martin Funeral Home directing.
You may leave online condolences for the family on the guest registry at www.martinfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 31, 2019