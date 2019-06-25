TUSCALOOSA - Buena Moore Gray of Tuscaloosa, died at home on Sunday, June 23rd, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Julius Gray, and parents, Florence Hartley Moore and Andrew Jackson Moore; sisters, Verlie Winstead, Pearlie Graham, Dorothy Moore, and Mozelle Marchant; brothers, Orman Moore, J.D. Moore, and Wesley Moore.

Survivors include two sons, Dr. Velon Gray (Ann) of Lilburn, Georgia and Neal Gray of Tuscaloosa; sister, Betty Moore of Tuscaloosa; grandchildren, Andrew Gray of Tuscaloosa, Amy Gray of Inman, S„C., Kevin Gray (Misty) and David Gray (Carrie) of Campobello, S.C.; and great-grandchildren, Abbie Gray, Nichole Gray, Harry Gray and Eva Clementine Gray.

She was born in Tuscaloosa and was a lifelong resident of Tuscaloosa. She attended the First Wesleyan Church in Tuscaloosa and was the last surviving charter member. She was born the same year the First Wesleyan Church was founded and helped them celebrate their 100th year anniversary in August, 2014. During her latter years she began losing her vision because of macular degeneration but that did not stop her from hearing God's word and having her devotions. Some ladies from the Wesleyan Church and the Taylorville Methodist Church would come read to her and have devotions with her. Many thanks to Camille Meggs, Regina Noland, Bobbie Jean Colburn, Mildred Hughes, and Mary Sue Bender for their ministry to her.

She was known affectionally as Mimi and Miss Midget. As a teenager, she found Christ at a revival held in a tent down Greensboro Avenue about where the Rosedale Baptist Church is now. She never lost sight of her savior. She prided herself in getting closer to God by reading her Bible through every year for 20 plus years. She loved being a housewife and mother, and, above all, showing great love for her family and her Lord and Savior. Her family and friends will greatly miss all the stories she could tell from her life experiences. She has now completed her precious life journey here on earth for 104 years and is now at home with her Lord and Savior, rejoicing in His Glory.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials in her honor be made to First Wesleyan Church or .

The family will receive friends at Heritage Chapel Funeral Home between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. followed by a service celebrating her life and homegoing. Rev. Scott Moore will be officiating. Internment will follow at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.

Pallbearers will be grandsons, Andrew Gray, David Gray and Kevin Gray. Others will be Stephen Meggs, Danny MacCartney and Scott Brazeale.

Honorary pallbearers are employees of Amedisys Home Health Care, Shelia White, Dr. Regina Harrell, Beth Collins, Bettie Stinson, Camille Meggs, Damon Rose, Danny MacCartney, Debbie Walker Morgan, Teresa Garrett, Howard Hawkins, Leigh Harbin, Rosie Smith, Sarah Foster, Sheila Jordan and Tiffany Williams.

Condolences may be offered at www.heritagechapeltuscaloosa.com Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 25, 2019