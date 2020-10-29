Mr. Burkles Davis, Jr

Mr. Burkles Davis, Jr., 63 departed this life on Saturday, October 24, 2020.

COMMUNITY VIEWING: Friday, October 30, 2020, from 1:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M., Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home, Inc., 2615 Stillman Blvd, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at Kennedy Community Cemetery, New Grove Baptist Church, 3870 Co. Rd. 49, Kennedy, AL.

He was married to the late Melissia N. Davis for 40 years. He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Ms. Luvenia R. Davis; three children: Devin (Deanna) Himes of Overland Park, KS. Alecia Nicole Davis of Atlanta, GA; and Burkles "Trey" Davis, III of Tuscaloosa, AL; five grandchildren, three sisters and four brothers and a host of other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alabama Sports Officials Foundation (ASOF) Scholarship Account, 5313 Frankford Drive SE

Owens Cross Road, AL 35763.

Please attach a note indicating a memorial contribution for Burkles Davis.



Published in Tuscaloosa News from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.