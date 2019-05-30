|
GALLION - Funeral services for Burlon Webb, age 93, of Gallion will be Thursday, May 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Providence Baptist Church with Rev. Warren Huggins and Rev. Paul Whitcomb officiating. Burial will follow in the Providence Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Mr. Webb passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at his home. He was born April 5, 1926, to Daniel Webster and Lillian Courtney Webb in Tallahallee Springs, Alabama. He was a heavy equipment operator for Marengo County. He was also an avid deer hunter.
Survivors include his wife, Susie Ford Webb; son, James Webb and wife Mary; son, George Webb and wife Charlotte; grandchildren Jim Webb and Josh Webb; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents Daniel Webster and Lillian Courtney Webb.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Ford, Randy Ford, Jim Webb, Josh Webb, Marx Ford, and Jimmy Blakenship.
Honorary pallbearers are Harold Quinney, Jr., Chuck Glass, Clifton McKnight, George Yarbrough, Dwight McNeal and George Clark.
Visit www.bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.
Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 30, 2019