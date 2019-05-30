Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bumpers Funeral Home - Butler
302 Vanity Fair Avenue
Butler, AL 36904
(205)459-2515
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Providence Baptist Church
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Providence Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Burlon Webb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Burlon Webb


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Burlon Webb Obituary
GALLION - Funeral services for Burlon Webb, age 93, of Gallion will be Thursday, May 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Providence Baptist Church with Rev. Warren Huggins and Rev. Paul Whitcomb officiating. Burial will follow in the Providence Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Mr. Webb passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at his home. He was born April 5, 1926, to Daniel Webster and Lillian Courtney Webb in Tallahallee Springs, Alabama. He was a heavy equipment operator for Marengo County. He was also an avid deer hunter.
Survivors include his wife, Susie Ford Webb; son, James Webb and wife Mary; son, George Webb and wife Charlotte; grandchildren Jim Webb and Josh Webb; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents Daniel Webster and Lillian Courtney Webb.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Ford, Randy Ford, Jim Webb, Josh Webb, Marx Ford, and Jimmy Blakenship.
Honorary pallbearers are Harold Quinney, Jr., Chuck Glass, Clifton McKnight, George Yarbrough, Dwight McNeal and George Clark.
Visit www.bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.
Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now