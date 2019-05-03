TUSCALOOSA - Burns Alston Levy Carnes, age 75, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Burns was born October 4, 1943 in Ft. Dix, N.J. where her father was serving in the armed forces. She was raised in Demopolis, Ala. and graduated from Demopolis High School. She was also a graduate of the University of Alabama where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma.

A celebration of her life will be held Monday, May 6, at 11 a.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 605 N. Lurleen Wallace Blvd, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 with visitation immediately following in Randall Hall. She defined grace and dignity and was an inspiration to us all by continuing to put others first.

Burns and Jerry, her husband of 53 years, lived in Montgomery and Ft. Worth, Texas before moving back to Tuscaloosa in 1974 to raise their family. A lifelong educator, Burns taught at several area schools including teaching computer literacy at Central High School for many years where she also served as cheerleader sponsor. Following this, she served the city school system as technology coordinator for Alabama Technology in Motion, a program that provided training for school teachers and integration of computer literacy across the state, until her retirement.

Burns was an active member Christ Episcopal Church, the Quaker Club, Arts and Letters, former member of the Junior League of Tuscaloosa, and several civic and social organizations.

Burns was a beloved Kappa that lasted a lifetime well beyond her time as an active sister. She served as alumni advisor and was involved with numerous projects including, most recently, the rebuilding and expansion of the current Kappa House. Untold numbers of young women have benefited from her love for, loyalty to, and leadership in the Gamma Pi Chapter of Kappa Kappa Gamma. She was loved and revered by all who knew her.

Burns was preceded in death by her parents, Floy M. Levy and Melvin P. Levy, Sr.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry; her brother, Melvin P. Levy, Jr. (Cheryl) of Birmingham; her sons, Jason L. Carnes of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla. and Matthew L. Carnes (Catherine) of Mobile; and her grandsons, Graham F. Carnes and William M. Carnes.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Christ Episcopal Church, 605 N. Lurleen Wallace Blvd, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401, the DCH Foundation, 950 Dr. Edward Hillard Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 or the University of Alabama Kappa Kappa Gamma Building Fund, PO Box 1880, Tuscaloosa, AL 35403, memo: Burns Carnes Memorial Fund.

The family wishes to thank the physicians, nurses, and staff at the DCH Manderson Cancer Center, DCH Regional Medical Center, UAB Departments of Gastroenterology and Neurosurgery, and Hospice of West Alabama for all the love and support in caring for her.

Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Published in Tuscaloosa News from May 3 to May 5, 2019