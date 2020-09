Or Copy this URL to Share

Burtus D. "Bert" Ballard

Northport - Burtus D. "Bert" Ballard, age 90, of Northport, Alabama passed away on September 2, 2020. A Celebration of Remembrance to honor his memory will be held at a later date when family and friends can gather safely.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Southside Methodist Church.



