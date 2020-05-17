Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North
4905 Highway 69 North
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 339-2600
Graveside service
Monday, May 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Park Cemetery
Byron Morris Jr.


1927 - 2020
Byron Morris Jr. Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Byron Morris, Jr. passed away peacefully at his home on Friday morning, May 15, 2020 at the age of 92.
Byron was born on October 9, 1927 in Jackson, Mississippi to Idell Williamson Morris and Byron Morris, Sr. He attended Mississippi State University and The University of Alabama, where he was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy and the United States Marine Corp. He was owner and president of Perry's Pride, a dairy manufacturing plant, here in Tuscaloosa. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club, President and Campaign Manager of United Way, President of Tuscaloosa Hotel Co., served on the Board of Directors of First National Bank, President of Indian Hills Country Club, and a member of First Baptist Church of Tuscaloosa for 65 years. He was a long-time member of Dollarhide Hunting Club. He was an avid fisherman and golfer.
Byron was preceded in death by his parents, Idell Williamson Morris and Byron Morris, Sr.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Shirley Little Morris; his three daughters, Anne Morris Carter, Nancy Neva Morris, and Shirley Morris Zito; his four grandchildren, Evelyn Carter Beaman (Jarod), Curry Byron Carter, Sarah Catherine Morris and Samuel Byron Morris; his nephew and niece, Byron McKay Brown and Dell Brown Deweese; and his beloved dog, Maggie.
A graveside service will be held at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park Cemetery on Monday, May 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. officiated by Dr. Gil McGee.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to Alabama Hospice Care located at 971 Fairfax Park Suite A, Tuscaloosa, AL 35406.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 17, 2020
