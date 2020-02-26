Home

Norwood Chapel
707 North Temple
Fayette, AL 35555
205-932-6702
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Norwood Chapel
707 North Temple
Fayette, AL 35555
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
1:00 PM
Bethel Baptist Church
Fayette County, AL
View Map

Rev. C. J. Townsend

Rev. C. J. Townsend Obituary
FAYETTE - Rev. C. J. Townsend, age 90, of Fayette, Ala., passed away February 23, 2020 in Fayette. Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Bethel Baptist Church in Fayette County with Bro. Don Graham, Bro. Bill Sullivan, Bro. Rick Cargile and Rev. Billy Carl Sullivan officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Norwood-Wyatt Chapel Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be 6 – 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at the funeral home.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 26, 2020
