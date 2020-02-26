|
FAYETTE - Rev. C. J. Townsend, age 90, of Fayette, Ala., passed away February 23, 2020 in Fayette. Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Bethel Baptist Church in Fayette County with Bro. Don Graham, Bro. Bill Sullivan, Bro. Rick Cargile and Rev. Billy Carl Sullivan officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Norwood-Wyatt Chapel Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be 6 – 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at the funeral home.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 26, 2020