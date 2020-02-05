Home

Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Service
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
Calvetta Spencer Inman

Calvetta Spencer Inman Obituary
COTTONDALE - Calvetta Spencer Inman, age 84, passed away peacefully on the morning of February 3, 2020. Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home with Christopher Haynes officiating. A private burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Calvin and Jewel Spencer; son, William Michael Ray; and her brother, Melvin Spencer who was killed in the line of duty as a pilot in the United States Air Force.
Survivors include her daughters, Deborah Ray Gaston, Donna Ray Vick (Michael) and Danette Inman Haynes (Christopher). She also leaves to cherish her memory eleven grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Trey Rowell, Joshua Vick, William ""Bo"" Cecil Gaston, Curtis Scarbrough, Leslie Lambert and Matthew Haynes.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 5, 2020
