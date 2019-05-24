Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rollins Mortuary
2701 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
(205) 759-4202
Viewing
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Rollins' Mortuary
2701 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Tuscaloosa, AL
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Star Bethlehem C.M.E. Church
Moundville, AL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Star Bethlehem C.M.E. Church
Moundville, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Calvin Shaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Calvin Shaw Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Calvin Shaw Sr. Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Calvin Shaw, Sr., age 80, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died Sunday, May 19, 2019, at DCH Regional Medical Center. Funeral services for Mr. Calvin Shaw, Sr. will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 12 noon at Star Bethlehem C.M.E. Church, Moundville. Rev. William Miles will officiate. Burial with military honors will follow in the churchyard cemetery with Rollins' Mortuary directing. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service time. Public viewing for Mr. Calvin Shaw, Sr. will be held today, May 24, 2019, beginning at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Chapel of Rollins' Mortuary.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now