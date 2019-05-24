|
TUSCALOOSA - Calvin Shaw, Sr., age 80, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died Sunday, May 19, 2019, at DCH Regional Medical Center. Funeral services for Mr. Calvin Shaw, Sr. will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 12 noon at Star Bethlehem C.M.E. Church, Moundville. Rev. William Miles will officiate. Burial with military honors will follow in the churchyard cemetery with Rollins' Mortuary directing. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service time. Public viewing for Mr. Calvin Shaw, Sr. will be held today, May 24, 2019, beginning at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Chapel of Rollins' Mortuary.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 24, 2019