Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Capron Walker Jr. Obituary
NORTHPORT - Capron Walker, Jr., age 91, of Northport Ala., passed away November 27, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, December 2, 2019, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with Glen Kennedy officiating and burial to follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. A visitation will be held one hour prior to services.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lavada Watkins Walker; parents, G.C. Walker and Zella Mae Norris Walker; brothers, George and Wilburn Walker; and sister, Bertha Mae Kyzer.
He is survived by his daughter, Wanda Kay Bowers (Billy); sons, Gary Walker (Barbara) and Ivan Walker (Cathy); and grandchildren, Ben Walker, Traci Walker, Clint Walker and Jaclyn Bowers Casey.
Capron was born in Jena, Ala. and moved to Tuscaloosa at a young age. His dad was a Tuscaloosa County Sherriff's Deputy and his oldest brother, Wilburn, was killed on the USS Meredith during WWII. Cape enjoyed quail hunting with his brother, George, who had some fine bird dogs when they were younger. He married Lavada Watkins, the prettiest girl in the Mt. Olive community, and they were married for 67 years before her death in 2015. Capron worked 32 years at Gulf States Paper Company. He and Lavada moved to Menominee, Mich. and Harriman, Tenn. before retiring from B.F. Goodrich. He was a man who could fix anything and would help you if he could. He lived in Beverly Heights for 45 years before moving to Shirley Farms.
Pallbearers will be Ben Walker, Clint Walker, Jimmy Bonner, Caleb New, Hank Walker and James Kyzer.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 1, 2019
