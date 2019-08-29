Home

Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Dogwood Chapel
200 5th Street NW
Aliceville, AL
Visitation
Following Services
Dogwood Chapel
200 5th Street NW
Aliceville, AL
Carey Joe Miller


1961 - 2019
Carey Joe Miller Obituary
CARROLLTON – Carey Joe Miller died suddenly in a motorcycle accident on August 21, 2019 in Tuscaloosa County at the age of 57. Memorial Services will be 1 p.m. Friday, August 30, 2019, at Dogwood Chapel with Rev. Charlie Wilson officiating and Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be immediately following the service at Dogwood Chapel, 200 5th Street NW in Aliceville.
He was preceded in death by his father, Revis "Gene" Miller; daughter, Lacey Jean Miller; and brother, Michael Miller.
Survivors include his mother, Katie Strawn Miller Kimbrell; his daughters, Casey Jean Miller (Brenden Hanes) and Brittany Miller Potter (Ben); and his girlfriend, Donna Pitts.
Carey was born November 17, 1961 in Macon, Mississippi and he was a lifelong resident of Pickens County. He was a loving father and son, a dedicated Alabama Football fan and a member of the Crimson Riders. Carey was a member of Aliceville First Baptist Church and a volunteer for the Alabama Baptist Disaster Relief.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Nick's Kids Foundation, 1130 University Blvd. Suite B9-201, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 or Aliceville First Baptist Church Choir Fund, 323 Broad Street, Aliceville, AL 35442.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 29, 2019
