Carl Adams, Jr.
Northport - Carl Adams, Jr., 78, passed away unexpectedly Monday, November 9. A native of Northport and lifelong resident of West Alabama, Carl is the son of the late Carl and Catherine Adams. He is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years Harriet, daughter Courtney Hoke, stepchildren Liza Pate (Jason) and Brandon Cooper (Jane Bailey), grandchildren Milla Hoke, Cela Hamner, Parker Pate and Miriam Cooper.
Carl is also survived by brothers Bill, Paul (Peggy) and Glenn, and his sister Jennie Miller (David) as well as many nieces and nephews.
A lifelong scholar with a passion for history, Carl graduated from Tuscaloosa County High School and the University of Alabama, where he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha, before earning his pharmacy degree from Auburn University. Serving his country as a Captain in the U.S. Army Reserves Medical Division, Carl returned home after pharmacy school to join his father at Adams Drug on Main Avenue in downtown Northport.
Over the years, Carl's keen eye for the decorative arts brought high-quality antiques and accessories into aisles and corners of the store, which grew to be a destination of choice for discerning collectors. Later, Adams Drug became Adams Antiques, the cornerstone of an internationally acclaimed business that he and Harriet built, including the Potager and Hawkins Israel Interiors. An ardent preservationist, Carl added other properties to his holdings, keeping a careful watch on the integrity of many historic structures in West Alabama.
Co-founder of Dickens Downtown and a staunch supporter of Historic Shirley Place, Friends of Historic Northport, the Kentuck Association and countless non-profit organizations that support arts, culture and historic preservation, Carl was recognized by the West Alabama Chamber of Commerce with the Distinguished Service Award, also receiving a special commendation from the Arts Council of West Alabama and the D.L. Gordon Beautification Award for his work to restore downtown Northport as well as other honors throughout his career. He served on the boards of the Tuscaloosa Country Club and Indian Hills Country Club.
An avid outdoorsman, gardener, world traveler and genealogy buff, Carl collected stories as enthusiastically as fine antiques. His teammates in the Rinky Dink tennis group were among his favorite audiences, along with his children, grandchildren and a wide circle of friends and admirers who span the globe. Due to COVID-19 constraints, there will be no memorial service.
Donations in Carl's honor may be made to the charity of one's choice
.