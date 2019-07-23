|
|
BERRY - Carl Crienton Wallace, age 88, of Berry, Ala., passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Hospice of West Alabama.
Everyone that knew him loved him. He was always carrying on with those around him. From driving tractors, bailing hay and sanding floors-he was the best. He loved his family and was the best husband, daddy and Papa.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. at Collins-Burke Funeral Home. Graveside services will be Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 4:30 p.m. at Davis Family Cemetery. Bro. Kenneth Bozeman and Bro. Scott Montgomery will officiate.
Mr. Wallace was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Nola Wallace; brother, Donald Wallace; son-in-law, Jimmy Bonner.
He is survived by his wife, Emma Davis Wallace of Berry; daughters, Deborah Bonner Bain (Joe) of Berry and Mary Raines (Danny) of Berry; sons, DeWayne Wallace of Berry and Kenneth Wallace of Berry; sisters, Betty Ruth Waid of Hueytown and Bessie Sides of Cordova; brothers, Charles Wallace (Frances) of Berry, Truman Wallace (Ann) of Cordova, Terry Wallace (Linda) of Tuscaloosa and Darrell Wallace (Kim) of Berry; grandchildren, Phillip Bonner, Tanya Branham, Heather Bozeman, Lindsey Lesley, Kaitlyn Wallace and Emily Wallace; six great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of West Alabama or .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 23, 2019