Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Pritchett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl E. Pritchett

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carl E. Pritchett Obituary
COKER - Carl E. Pritchett, age 69, of Coker passed away June 8, 2019 at Northport Medical Center ICU.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie and Lorena and his brother, Jimmy.
Survivors include his wife, Wanda and sons Justin (Brooke) and Jonathan (Kayla); grandchildren, Morgan, Hayden and Clayton; sisters, Janette Britton and Jeralyn Hammond; brothers, Bobby Pritchett and Jerry Pritchett; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Carl was a graduate of Aliceville High School. He served 22 years in the Army National Guard and had been employed by Ricks Hardware, Liberty National Insurance and various merchandising companies.
He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed.
Special thanks to all the staff at Northport Medical Center ICU.
Condolences may be offered at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/8737206.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memory Chapel Funeral Home
Download Now