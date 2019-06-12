|
|
COKER - Carl E. Pritchett, age 69, of Coker passed away June 8, 2019 at Northport Medical Center ICU.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie and Lorena and his brother, Jimmy.
Survivors include his wife, Wanda and sons Justin (Brooke) and Jonathan (Kayla); grandchildren, Morgan, Hayden and Clayton; sisters, Janette Britton and Jeralyn Hammond; brothers, Bobby Pritchett and Jerry Pritchett; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Carl was a graduate of Aliceville High School. He served 22 years in the Army National Guard and had been employed by Ricks Hardware, Liberty National Insurance and various merchandising companies.
He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed.
Special thanks to all the staff at Northport Medical Center ICU.
Condolences may be offered at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/8737206.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 12, 2019