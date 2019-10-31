Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North
4905 Highway 69 North
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 339-2600
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Lett,
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Edwin Lett, Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl Edwin Lett, Sr. Obituary
NORTHPORT - Carl Edwin Lett, Sr., age 93, passed away October 18, 2019 at home.
He was born in Tuscaloosa County, son of Grover and Susie Lett; married to Mary Frances Lett for 70 years. She preceded him in death in 2013.
Carl served his country in the United States Army during WWII, seeing action in Belgium, Italy, and North Africa.
He worked for BF Goodrich for 40 years. His hobbies were wood working, Ham radio (W9EWQ), and fishing. He was a member of Five Points Baptist Church.
He is survived by his daughters, Beverly Rothman (Peter) and Judy Mundt (Dave), both of Fort Wayne, Ind.; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank his caregivers, Lois, Kimmy and Minnie.
Visitation will be Saturday 10 - 11 a.m. at Magnolia Funeral Home North. Services will be Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Magnolia Funeral Home North. Burial will follow at Williamson Cemetery, Northport.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North
Download Now