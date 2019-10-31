|
|
NORTHPORT - Carl Edwin Lett, Sr., age 93, passed away October 18, 2019 at home.
He was born in Tuscaloosa County, son of Grover and Susie Lett; married to Mary Frances Lett for 70 years. She preceded him in death in 2013.
Carl served his country in the United States Army during WWII, seeing action in Belgium, Italy, and North Africa.
He worked for BF Goodrich for 40 years. His hobbies were wood working, Ham radio (W9EWQ), and fishing. He was a member of Five Points Baptist Church.
He is survived by his daughters, Beverly Rothman (Peter) and Judy Mundt (Dave), both of Fort Wayne, Ind.; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank his caregivers, Lois, Kimmy and Minnie.
Visitation will be Saturday 10 - 11 a.m. at Magnolia Funeral Home North. Services will be Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Magnolia Funeral Home North. Burial will follow at Williamson Cemetery, Northport.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 31, 2019