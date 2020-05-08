|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Carl Lynn Jones, age 71, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away May 4, 2020 at UAB Hospital. Northport Funeral & Cremation Services are handling final arrangements. No services are planned at this time.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas L. Jones and Melba L. Swanger; and grandparents, Frank Swanger and Jimmie Swanger.
Survivors include his wife, Diane Jones of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; daughters, Amanda Dennis (Calvin Terrell) and Michelle Max; son, Jason Jones (Elizabeth); brother, Thomas Edward Jones; and grandchildren, Amber Jones, William Dennis, Xander Jones and Kaden Jones.
He was a supportive husband, father, loving and caring grandfather who wanted nothing but the best for his friends and family. He constantly shared his love for God and his grandchildren.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 8, 2020