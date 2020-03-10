Home

Carl Russell

Carl Russell Obituary
CARROLLTON - Carl Russell, age 84, of Carrollton, Alabama, died Saturday, March 7, 2020. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Carrollton Baptist Church with Rev. Wes Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from 6 - 8 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service at the church.
Survivors include his wife, Rose Marie Johnson Russell; daughter, Karla Russell Hall (Randy); son, Allen Mark Russell; three sisters, Faye Russell, Mary Evelyn Drain and Bobbie Hatcher (Marvin); brother, Butch Russell (Betty); five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Carrollton Baptist Church Benevolence Fund, P.O. Box 457, Carrollton, AL 35447.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 10, 2020
