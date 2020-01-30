|
BUHL - Carl Timothy Hodo, age 68, of Buhl, Alabama, passed away January 21, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama.
He was preceded in death by his father, Rufus Hodo; mother, Wilma Wakefield Hodo; and his sister, Carol Hodo Templeton.
Survivors include his daughter, Tracey Hodo Rubiola (Diego); grandchildren, Diego Rubiola and Nicolas Rubiola all of Mississippi; brother, Frank Hodo of Buhl; sisters, Seretha Belcher, Pam Brown (Davey) of Northport, Kay Pate (Travis), Vanessa Wilkerson (Frank) of Greensboro; uncle, Joe Prentiss of Southhaven, Miss.; aunt, Peggy Webb of Wilmer, Ala.; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
There will be no memorial service at this time. A celebration of Tim's life will be shared with family and friends at a future date.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 30, 2020