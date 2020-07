TUSCALOOSA - Carlee C. Lee, age 84, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed on Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Tuscaloosa. Public viewing will be today, July 31, 2020, from 12 noon until 5 p.m. at Rollins' Mortuary. The family will have private services with Rev. H. P. Thomas, Jr. officiating. Burial for Mrs. Carlee C. Lee will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 12:15 p.m. at Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Rollins' Mortuary directing.







