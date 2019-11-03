Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Pickle Funeral Home Smithville Chapel
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Pickle Funeral Home Smithville Chapel
Carlie Jean Cagle

Carlie Jean Cagle Obituary
REFORM - Carlie Jean Cagle, age 84, of Reform, Ala., died November 1, 2019 at Arbor Woods Health & Rehab Center. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Pickle Funeral Home Smithville Chapel with Bro. Ray Stevens officiating. Burial will follow in Asbury Cemetery in Tremont, Miss. with Pickle Funeral Home directing. Skelton Funeral Home of Reform handled local arrangements. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Arvis Cagle; her parents; and sister, Mary Jo Stanley.
Survivors include her daughter, Lecia Cagle of Reform, Ala.; son, Jeff Cagle (Kathryn) of New Albany, Miss.; sister, Maggie Sue Cagle of Reform, Ala.; two grandchildren, Sarah Kathryn Cagle of Athens, Ga. and Sam Cagle of Starkville, Miss.; and special friends, Stephanie Stephens and Carol Fisher.
Jean was born October 16, 1935 in Tremont, Mississippi to the late Clem Wheeler and Noreen Todd Wheeler. She was a member of Turon United Methodist Church in Smithville, Miss. and was a retired waitress.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 3, 2019
