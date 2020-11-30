1/1
Carlin Bryan Homan
Gordo - Carlin Bryan Homan, 41, of Gordo, AL passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 at his residence. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Marvin McCormick and Frank Kelly officiating. Burial will follow in Hannah UMC Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be from 6 - 8 pm Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the funeral home. Masks are not required but are appreciated.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents.
He survived by his parents, Marlin and Sylvia Homan; his wife, Kelley Truelove Homan; son, John Marlin Homan; daughter, Katie Scott Troy; his sister, Tara Homan Cargile, brother-in-law, Josh Cargile; niece, Marlaina Cargile; special brother, Zeke Zeanah and many other family members.
Carlin, a lifelong resident of Gordo, Alabama, was a devoted father and loving husband. He enjoyed hunting, camping, sports, and loved his hometown. He played baseball at Shelton State and The University of West Alabama where he earned a Master's Degree in Education. He shared his love of sports working with children throughout his career in the Tuscaloosa County School System as a physical education teacher and coach. He was recently awarded the TCSS 2020 Education Hero Award for his leadership, support of others, and service to his Sipsey Valley Middle School community. He was a member of Gordo First United Methodist Church.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Autry, Michael Beck, Jason Cook, Jamie Cox, Martin Jackson, Joey Milligan, Kee Spree, and Zach Sullivan.
Honorary Pall Bearers are faculty and staff of Sipsey Valley Middle School, Gordo High School football and baseball teammates and coaches, Shelton State baseball teammates and coaches and University of West Alabama baseball teammates and coaches.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sipsey Valley Middle School Athletic Department, 15817 Romulus Road, Buhl, AL 35446.

Published in Tuscaloosa News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
