Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Memory Hill Gardens
TUSCALOOSA – Carol Geneva Fisher, age 91, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, passed away on December 21, 2019. Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. Ken Humphries officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens, with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Vaughter Mae (Thompson) Black; husband, Bennie Fisher; son, Coy Fisher; brothers, Nelson, Clarence, Elmer "Buddy", and Raymond Black; sisters, Pauline White and Mary Ferguson.
Survivors include her daughters, Gwen Scott (Johnny), Diane Taylor (Roger), Rodger Fisher (Dana); sister, Ruth Smith (Dick) of Merced, California; and daughter-in-law, Vicki Fisher; special nephew, Ronnie Fisher (Wanda); nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Carol Geneva retired from Bryce Hospital with 35 years of service and was a faithful member of the former Rosedale Church of God of Prophecy. She was a devout Christian who loved the Lord, and her family. She enjoyed reading, working puzzles, and making beach memories with her daughters and her family.
Pallbearers will be Brian Scott, Rodney Fisher, Zachary Taylor, Hunter Taylor, Logan Fisher, Joey Jones, Josh Willingham and Jacob Fowler.
Honorary pallbearers are Moundville Health and Rehabilitation, Hospice of West Alabama, former members of Rosedale Church of God of Prophecy, former coworkers of Bryce Hospital, and all friends and neighbors of Tuscaloosa.
"Her children arise up and call her blessed..." Proverbs 31:28
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 25, 2019
