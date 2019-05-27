|
FAYETTE - Mrs. Carol Hughes Olive, age 79, of Fayette/Tuscaloosa, Alabama, died Saturday, May 25, 2019, Northport Medical Center in Northport, Alabama. Services will be Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Norwood-Wyatt Funeral Home in Fayette and will be officiated by Rev. Scott McCullar and Rev. Michael Duckworth. Burial will follow at Macedonia Baptist Church (Gumbud) with Norwood-Wyatt Funeral Home directing. Visitation will begin one hour prior to services.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lanthus and Jessie Hughes; and her husband, the Rev. Aaron Barney Olive.
Survivors include her daughter, Sandi Faulkner (Gary Faulkner); sons, Joey Olive (Melanie Olive), David Olive (Ashley Olive); grandchildren, Hannah Olive, Jessica Olive and Forrest Faulkner.
Carol graduated from Fayette County High School in 1957 and soon afterward married her United States Navy sweetheart Barney Olive of Berry. The two of them were stationed at Roosevelt Roads Naval Base on the island of Puerto Rico. It was there they were mentored by missionaries Frank and Eloise "Mom" Hooper of the Grace Bible Church.
Shortly after returning home from Puerto Rico, Barney and Carol attended Five Points Baptist Church of Northport and Barney accepted the call to preach. Carol's soft heart, loving ways, and enjoyment of entertaining others made her calling of pastor's wife a special blessing during their forty- eight years in the ministry.
Carol's joys were arranging special family getaways, gardening, enjoying beautiful flowers and scenery, and traveling to see God's beautiful world with family and friends. She was proud of her time serving as Administrative Assistant to the Department of Journalism at the University of Alabama where she made an impact on the lives of students and faculty members. In what turned out to be her latter days, Carol was thankful for her newly found home and friends at Pine Valley Retirement Community of Tuscaloosa where she served as Assistant Director of Activities.
Carol loved her family to the depths of her soul. "Who can find a virtuous woman? for her price is far above rubies. . . Her children arise up, and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praiseth her. Many daughters have done virtuously, but thou excellest them all". (Proverbs 31: 10, 28 - 29 KJV) Her family will forever live within the shadow of her love and look forward to the day we will be again with our "Momma Carol."
Pallbearers will be beloved friend Mike Largin, nephews: Frankie Malone, Reggie Malone, Terry Malone, Stuart Malone, David Smith, Terry Sullivan and Duane Hall.
Honorary pallbearers are friends Jim Guin, Morris Guin and Terry Guin.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Gideons International or Alabama Baptist Lottie Moon Christmas Offering for foreign missionaries.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from May 27 to May 28, 2019