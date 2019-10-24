Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 345-2900
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
View Map
Service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Oswalt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Jane Oswalt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Jane Oswalt Obituary
NORTHPORT - Carol Jane Oswalt, age 77, of Northport, Ala., passed away October 21, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be held Thursday, October 24, 2019, 2 p.m. from the chapel of Sunset Funeral Home. Rev. Harvey Beck of Altoona, Ala. will be presiding. Visitation will be Thursday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Mrs. Oswalt was preceded in death by her parents, Lyndon and Glennie Beck; and brother, Dale Beck.
She is survived by her husband of 29 ½ years, John C. Oswalt; children, Tina Lynn (Clayton), Gene Laminack (Connie), Cindy Gilliam (Jimmy), Phillip Oswalt (DeAnna) and David Oswalt (MaLessia); brothers, Walter Beck (Martha) and Gary Beck (Paula); and sister-in-law, Pat Beck; 13 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
Jane was raised in the Guntersville and Gadsden areas, moving here in 1980. She was a sweet wife, mother and grandmother. She kept her mother's motto of: Keep on Keeping On.
Serving as pallbearers are Christopher and Joseph Lynn, Alex and John Laminack, Jeremy Gilliam, Weston Oswalt, Drew Jaudon and Hunter Lackey.
Honorary pallbearers are former coworkers, friends and neighbors of Twin Oaks Road, staff of DCH MICU1 and Hospice of West Alabama.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
Download Now