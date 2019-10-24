|
|
NORTHPORT - Carol Jane Oswalt, age 77, of Northport, Ala., passed away October 21, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be held Thursday, October 24, 2019, 2 p.m. from the chapel of Sunset Funeral Home. Rev. Harvey Beck of Altoona, Ala. will be presiding. Visitation will be Thursday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Mrs. Oswalt was preceded in death by her parents, Lyndon and Glennie Beck; and brother, Dale Beck.
She is survived by her husband of 29 ½ years, John C. Oswalt; children, Tina Lynn (Clayton), Gene Laminack (Connie), Cindy Gilliam (Jimmy), Phillip Oswalt (DeAnna) and David Oswalt (MaLessia); brothers, Walter Beck (Martha) and Gary Beck (Paula); and sister-in-law, Pat Beck; 13 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
Jane was raised in the Guntersville and Gadsden areas, moving here in 1980. She was a sweet wife, mother and grandmother. She kept her mother's motto of: Keep on Keeping On.
Serving as pallbearers are Christopher and Joseph Lynn, Alex and John Laminack, Jeremy Gilliam, Weston Oswalt, Drew Jaudon and Hunter Lackey.
Honorary pallbearers are former coworkers, friends and neighbors of Twin Oaks Road, staff of DCH MICU1 and Hospice of West Alabama.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 24, 2019