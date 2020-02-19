|
TUSCALOOSA - Carol Victoria "Vickie" Newton passed away suddenly and peacefully at her home in Tuscaloosa, Ala. on Sunday February 16, 2020. A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church in the Westervelt-Warner Chapel in downtown Tuscaloosa.
Vickie was preceded in death by her parents Herbert "Buster" Newton and Norma Chambliss Newton.
She is survived by her children, Maxwell Dulaney (Leslie Raymond), Bess Dulaney, Lucille Dulaney and grandchild, Felix Dulaney, all of New Orleans, La.; sisters, Polly Morgan (Fred) and Ellen Banks (Ralph); and nieces and nephews, Robin McDaniel (Jonathan), Lee Sheppard (Mathew), Sarah Banks, Rafe Banks (Lindsay); and many great-nieces and nephews. She also left behind many dear and beloved friends, including Berniece Edwards and Jacque Kunze, former Central High School colleagues and former students, who were all loved like family and too numerous to name.
Vickie was a 1969 graduate of Tuscaloosa High School and attended Converse College in Spartanburg, S.C. She graduated from the University of Alabama where she pledged Phi Mu Sorority.
Vickie was the epitome of a sassy, Southern lady. If she hadn't lived, Tennessee Williams would have invented her. She loved to laugh, loved good company, and told great stories on her porch. She had immutable opinions about music; one being that there's no blues like Tuscaloosa blues.
She taught special education at Central High School for 20 years where she is fondly remembered as "New-New". Vickie loved the Central Falcons and supported many extracurricular groups and athletic teams, notably, the girls' tennis team.
Vickie will be missed by many because she was vibrant and a spitfire, but above all because she was kind and loved everyone.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 19, 2020