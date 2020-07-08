1/1
Carolyn Atkeison Webb
1946 - 2020
DEMOPOLIS - Carolyn Atkeison Webb, age 73, was born in Demopolis, Ala. on August 20, 1946 to Wilbur Holmes Atkeison and Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Mullinnix Atkeison. She died on July 6, 2020 and was a lifelong resident of Demopolis, Ala.
She is survived by her husband, Mem Stewart Webb; and their children, Rainer Webb Mullin (Albert Henry Mullin) and Mem Stewart Webb, Jr. (Nicole Vaudry Webb); grandchildren, Virginia Wynnton Mullin, Mary Stewart Mullin, Albert Henry Mullin, Jr., Mary Virginia Webb, Mem Stewart Webb, III and Walker Atkeison Webb; and sisters, Sharon Atkeison Lumpkin and Susan Atkeison Prestwood (Thomas A. Prestwood).
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Martha Atkeison Neilson; and her sister-in-law, Elizabeth "Biboo" Noble Webb.
Carolyn was a graduate of the University of Alabama (1968) and a member of Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority. In her early years, she found great joy teaching school in Demopolis. In 1981, she received her real estate license and built a successful career in real estate. Her hustle and drive were instrumental in the growth of Webb Realty.
Carolyn was dedicated to her family and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed cooking, entertaining, and traveling with family and close friends.
She was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Demopolis and served on the church vestry. Carolyn was a friend to many and often showed her love and support by reaching out to others through phone calls and letters. She faced struggles with great courage and grace, setting a wonderful example for all that knew her.
In lieu of flowers, donations are welcomed in her memory to Trinity Episcopal Church, Demopolis.
In keeping with the COVID guidelines and to protect the safety of others, the family will have a private funeral service at Trinity Episcopal Church officiated by Rev. John David Barnes.
Arrangements by O'Bryant Chapel Funeral Home.



Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jul. 8, 2020.
