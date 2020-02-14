|
TUSCALOOSA - Carolyn Hagler Koon, age 80, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away February 12, 2020 at home. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Memory Hill Gardens with Dr. Herb Thomas officiating and Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Woodrow and Buna Hagler; brother, Jimmy Hagler; granddaughter, Megan Palmer; and son-in-law, Stuart Berry.
Survivors include her husband, Henry Marvin Koon; daughter, Debra Albright Lee of Tuscaloosa, Ala., Pamela Jo Berry of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. and Jerri Albright Crawford of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; sisters, Patricia Mabury of Lake Okeechobee, Fla. and Martha DeFelice of Northport, Ala.; grandchildren, Lyndi Harris of Pasadena, Md., Jamie Lee of Alexandria, Ala., Allison Berry of Tuscaloosa, Ala., Billy Jo Berry of Lakeland, Fla., Jeremy Rhodes of North Carolina, Melissa Rhodes of Virginia and Melanie Chandler of Remlap, Ala.; and nine great-grandchildren.
Active pallbearers will be Eddie Wiggins, Gary Mabury, Chris Kyzer, Charles Malone, Jerry Doss and Terry Roberts.
Honorary pallbearers are Sandra Simpson, Dr. Regina Harrell and Sara, Janet, Debra, Kimberly and Horace of Journey Hospice.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 14, 2020