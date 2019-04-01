TUSCALOOSA - Carolyn Herring Duncan, age 80, of Tuscaloosa, Ala. went home to be with the Lord Saturday, March 30, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Billy H. and Helen Herring; and her brother and his wife, Billy C. and Kay Herring.

Carolyn is survived by her husband of 62 years, Floyd Duncan; son, Bryon Duncan (Debbie Abrams); daughter, Lori Burnett (Greg); grandchildren, April Simmons (Andy), Rusty Duncan (Tera), Lauren Burnett, Katie Burnett, Duncan Burnett, five great-grandchildren, Andrea Aldridge (Kyle), Austin Simmons, Alaina Simmons, Kylie Duncan, Rylan Duncan; great-great grandchild, Brantlee Aldridge; sister-in-law, Zelona Cunningham (and family); and a number of beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.

Carolyn was born in Holt, Ala., but made the Yellow Creek community her home for the past 62 years. She served faithfully in her church and volunteer fire department for many years. Her talent for cooking was well known. She will always be known as the best "pickler" around. Carolyn was loved and admired by many, and loved equally in return. Though her presence will be deeply missed, we rejoice in knowing she is eternally at peace with our Lord.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Yellow Creek Baptist Church with the funeral service to follow at 3 p.m.

Pallbearers will be Rusty Duncan, Andy Simmons, Duncan Burnett, Austin Simmons, Kyle Aldridge and Richard Childers.

Honorary pallbearers are Madeline Cunningham and family, Joel and Beth Chandler and family, members of Wilderness Pines Hunting Club, Dr. Donnie and Lesley Scott and family, Holt High School class of 1956, TCHS class of 1955, Mr. and Mrs. Jon Warner, George Grammer and family, Ollie Grammer and family, Dr. Stephen Browne, and Hospice of West Alabama.

Arrangements are being handled by Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider. Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary