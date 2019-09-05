|
GALLION - Carolyn Jo Stanford Henderson age 78 of Gallion, Ala., died September 2, 2019 at UAB Hospital.
She was born April 30, 1941 in Clay County, Ala. to Cecil Joe and Hilda Edith Stanford. She was a lunchroom manager at Marengo Academy and a member of Linden Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Lee Henderson; son, Mike Henderson (Annetta); daughter, Dawn Henderson Thomley (Randy); five grandchildren, Josh Thomley, Jenni Thomley, Randy Martin, Matthew Martin (Cailin), and Michael Martin; and one great-grandchild, Quinn Martin.
Visitation will be held at Linden Baptist Church on Friday, September 6, 2019, from 12:00 noon until the 1:00 p.m. service time. Burial will follow at Livingston Memorial Gardens in Livingston, Ala.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Linden Baptist Church Building Fund.
Arrangements by O'Bryant Chapel Funeral Home.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 5, 2019