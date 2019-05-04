|
TUSCALOOSA – Carolyn Lewis Matthews, age 71, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away on May 3, 2019, at Hospice of West Alabama.
She is survived by her husband, John Matthews; son, Brad Matthews (Alicia); daughter, Amy Branch; and grandchildren, Reagan, Murphy and Harper Branch; all of Tuscaloosa.
Carolyn was a long-time member, pianist and teacher at Alberta Baptist Church.
The family would like to thank the caregivers of Hospice of West Alabama for their compassionate service.
Her memorial service will be at 5 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the worship center of Alberta Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Alberta Baptist Church or Compassion International.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 4, 2019