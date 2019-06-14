Home

POWERED BY

Services
VAN HOOSE & STEELE
2615 STILLMAN BLVD.
TUSCALOOSA, AL 35401
(205) 759-5736
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
VAN HOOSE & STEELE
2615 STILLMAN BLVD.
TUSCALOOSA, AL 35401
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul Baptist Church
3501 Stillman Blvd
Tuscaloosa, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Oatis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Oatis


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carolyn Oatis Obituary
TUSCALOOSA – Carolyn Brumfield Oatis was born on March 15, 1946 in Detroit, Michigan and died June 1, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Daily Oatis, Jr. and her father, James Brumfield.
Carolyn leaves to cherish her memories her mother, Bernice Brumfield and two sons, Vernon Oatis (Rochelle) and LaDale M. Oatis.
Community viewing will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 from 12 noon to 6 p.m. at Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home. Homegoing Service will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Baptist Church, 3501 Stillman Blvd., Tuscaloosa, AL 35401.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now