TUSCALOOSA – Carolyn Brumfield Oatis was born on March 15, 1946 in Detroit, Michigan and died June 1, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Daily Oatis, Jr. and her father, James Brumfield.
Carolyn leaves to cherish her memories her mother, Bernice Brumfield and two sons, Vernon Oatis (Rochelle) and LaDale M. Oatis.
Community viewing will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 from 12 noon to 6 p.m. at Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home. Homegoing Service will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Baptist Church, 3501 Stillman Blvd., Tuscaloosa, AL 35401.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 14, 2019